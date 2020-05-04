B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Fidus Investment (FDUS)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Fidus Investment (FDUS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.1% and a 40.0% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidus Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fidus Investment’s market cap is currently $209.2M and has a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FDUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fidus Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with revenues of $10 – $150 million. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.

Read More on FDUS: