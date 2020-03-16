B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

In a report issued on March 13, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), with a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.22, close to its 52-week low of $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 34.7% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dynagas LNG Partners with a $2.25 average price target.

Based on Dynagas LNG Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $921K.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.