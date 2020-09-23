B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

In a report issued on August 14, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Bank of Princeton (BPRN), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.60, close to its 52-week low of $17.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.0% and a 38.2% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bank of Princeton with a $21.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.25 and a one-year low of $17.50. Currently, Bank of Princeton has an average volume of 8,139.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded by Stephen Distler and Ross Wishnick in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.