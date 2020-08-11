B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Xperi (XPER)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Xperi (XPER) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Xperi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50.

The company has a one-year high of $21.71 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Xperi has an average volume of 963.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XPER in relation to earlier this year.

Xperi Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. It operates through the following two segments: Product Licensing and Semiconductor & IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment comprises of audio and imaging businesses, which licenses through the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. The Semiconductor & IP Licensing segment licenses semiconductor packaging and interconnects technologies and associated intellectual property. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.