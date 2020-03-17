B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for WW International (WW)

In a report released yesterday, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on WW International (WW), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.81, close to its 52-week low of $13.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1587 out of 6126 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WW International with a $43.50 average price target, representing a 151.1% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.19 and a one-year low of $13.65. Currently, WW International has an average volume of 2.2M.

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations.

