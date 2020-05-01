B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on Vishay Precision Group (VPG) yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.12.

Sherbetchyan has an average return of 13.9% when recommending Vishay Precision Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #6155 out of 6540 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vishay Precision Group with a $34.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vishay Precision Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.14 million and net profit of $3.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.98 million and had a net profit of $3.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VPG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; Weighing and Control Systems; and Corporate and Other. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage. The Force Sensors segment consists of a line of load cells and force measurement transducers that are offered as precision sensors for industrial and commercial use. The Weighing and Control Systems segment produces systems comprised of load cells and instrumentation for weighing and force control and measurement. The Corporate and Other segment refers to unallocated selling, general, and administrative expenses. The firm offers its products through the VPG Foil Resistors, VPG Transducers, BLH Nobel, KELK, and VPG Onboard Weighing. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.