B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

In a report issued on January 17, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.35, close to its 52-week high of $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Victory Capital Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Victory Capital Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.44B and has a P/E ratio of 22.62. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.85.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.