B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma maintained a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.61, close to its 52-week low of $2.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Technical Institute with a $10.67 average price target, implying a 177.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Lake Street also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Universal Technical Institute’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UTI in relation to earlier this year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments.