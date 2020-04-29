B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Universal Electronics (UEIC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Electronics (UEIC) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.7% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Celsius Holdings, Tuesday Morning, and JC Penney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Electronics with a $70.00 average price target.

Universal Electronics’ market cap is currently $554M and has a P/E ratio of 150.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.67.

Universal Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. It offers pre-programmed universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits; and software applications for televisions, audio-video accessories, intelligent wireless security, and smart home products. The company was founded on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, CA.