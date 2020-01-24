B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Transact Technologies (TACT)

In a report released yesterday, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Transact Technologies (TACT), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.00.

Anderson has an average return of 14.3% when recommending Transact Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1041 out of 5866 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transact Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Transact Technologies’ market cap is currently $82.17M and has a P/E ratio of 37.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.01.

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands.