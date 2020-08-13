B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for The RMR Group (RMR)

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on The RMR Group (RMR), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for The RMR Group with a $31.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.99 and a one-year low of $21.79. Currently, The RMR Group has an average volume of 90.35K.

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.