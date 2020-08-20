B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Quantum (QMCO)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Quantum (QMCO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Quantum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.52 and a one-year low of $1.26. Currently, Quantum has an average volume of 345.4K.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.