B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for PFSweb (PFSW)

In a report issued on January 2, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on PFSweb (PFSW), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1263 out of 5775 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PFSweb is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Based on PFSweb’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.29 million.

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services, and PFS Operations.