B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Perceptron (PRCP)

In a report issued on January 6, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Perceptron (PRCP), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perceptron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Perceptron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $626K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRCP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Perceptron, Inc. engages in the development, production, and trade of automated industrial metrology products and solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its product lines include measurement solutions, 3D scanning solutions and value added services.