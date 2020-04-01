B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for PCTEL (PCTI)

In a report issued on March 30, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on PCTEL (PCTI), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.36.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PCTEL with a $8.25 average price target.

Based on PCTEL’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.9 million and net profit of $1.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCTI in relation to earlier this year.

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. The firms products deployed primarily in small cells, enterprise wi-fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial internet of things. It operates through Connected Solutions and RF Solutions segments. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.