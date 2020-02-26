B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ooma (OOMA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on Ooma (OOMA) today and set a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Ooma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

The company has a one-year high of $16.60 and a one-year low of $9.85. Currently, Ooma has an average volume of 88.51K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OOMA in relation to earlier this year.

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.