B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for McEwen Mining (MUX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX) today and set a price target of $3.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 44.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for McEwen Mining with a $2.70 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, McEwen Mining has an average volume of 4.52M.

