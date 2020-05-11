B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Matthews International (MATW)

In a report issued on May 8, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Matthews International (MATW), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.29, close to its 52-week low of $19.03.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Matthews International with a $50.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.37 and a one-year low of $19.03. Currently, Matthews International has an average volume of 182.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MATW in relation to earlier this year.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment includes brand development, deployment, and delivery. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment primarily for the cemetery, and funeral hoe industries. The Industrial Technologies segment includes making and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer, and industrial products. The company was founded by John Dixon Matthews in 1850 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.