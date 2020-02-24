B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on February 20 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.5% and a 39.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasterCraft Boat Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $21.00 price target.

Based on MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.88 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.19 million.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities.