B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) on January 13 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.9% and a 38.2% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Oilfield Services is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.36, which is a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $18.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LBRT in relation to earlier this year.

