B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Joint (JYNT)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Joint (JYNT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.1% and a 41.6% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Joint with a $22.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.80 and a one-year low of $7.67. Currently, Joint has an average volume of 143.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JYNT in relation to earlier this year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit. The Joint was founded by Fred Gerretzen, Charles Barnwell, John Leonesio, Todd Welker, Barbara Holland, Steven P. Colmar, Craig P. Colmar, and Richard Rees on March 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.