B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Invitation Homes (INVH)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Invitation Homes (INVH), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.6% and a 43.3% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invitation Homes is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.13, a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Invitation Homes’ market cap is currently $13.16B and has a P/E ratio of 91.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INVH in relation to earlier this year.

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.