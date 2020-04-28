B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for InterDigital (IDCC)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on InterDigital (IDCC), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.5% and a 24.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

InterDigital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.67 and a one-year low of $31.05. Currently, InterDigital has an average volume of 267.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

InterDigital, Inc. engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology. It also offers digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company was founded by Seligsohn I. Sherwin in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.