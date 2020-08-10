B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Insight Enterprises (NSIT) on August 7 and set a price target of $63.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, PCTEL, and MTBC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insight Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.75, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Insight Enterprises’ market cap is currently $1.94B and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NSIT in relation to earlier this year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global information technology, which engages in the provision of helping businesses of all sizes, government organizations, and healthcare and educational institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.