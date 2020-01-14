B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.94, close to its 52-week low of $15.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Health Insurance Innovations is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a one-year high of $46.60 and a one-year low of $15.95. Currently, Health Insurance Innovations has an average volume of 658.1K.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It offers short-term medical; accident, sickness, and hospital; ancillary; lifestyle and discount services; and dental insurance plans. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.