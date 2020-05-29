B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Golar LNG (GLNG)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Golar LNG (GLNG), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.9% and a 40.2% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golar LNG with a $12.42 average price target, representing a 53.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Golar LNG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $139 million and net profit of $24.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $182 million and had a GAAP net loss of $313 million.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG. The Power segment integrated LNG based downstream solutions, through the ownership and operation of FSRUs and associated terminal and power generation infrastructure. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.