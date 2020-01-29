B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flagstar Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Flagstar Bancorp’s market cap is currently $2.01B and has a P/E ratio of 9.56. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FBC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, Community Banking, and Other. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans.