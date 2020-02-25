B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

In a report released yesterday, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.82, close to its 52-week low of $8.70.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Donnelley Financial Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Based on Donnelley Financial Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $14.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DFIN in relation to earlier this year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of financial communications services. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other.