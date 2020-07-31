B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

In a report issued on May 22, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

CymaBay Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, implying a 171.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.56 and a one-year low of $1.21. Currently, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.98M.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing and providing access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products include MBX-8025 and Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 aims to treat lipid and liver diseases while Arhalofenate intends to reduce gout flares and serum uric acid. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

