B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) on January 17 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Colony Credit Real Estate has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

Based on Colony Credit Real Estate’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $357 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $128 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLNC in relation to earlier this year.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.