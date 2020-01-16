B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Century Communities (CCS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Century Communities (CCS) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 59.5% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Century Communities with a $39.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.57 and a one-year low of $20.15. Currently, Century Communities has an average volume of 366.8K.

Century Communities, Inc. engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Jurney Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.