B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Callaway Golf (ELY)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf (ELY) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 30.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Callaway Golf is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.38, representing a 123.6% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $9.00 price target.

Callaway Golf’s market cap is currently $951.6M and has a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.23.

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Clubs, Golf Balls, and Gear, Accessories & Other. The Golf Clubs segment comprises of Callaway Golf woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, Odyssey putters, including Toulon Design putters by Odyssey, packaged sets and sales of pre-owned golf clubs. The Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells Callaway Golf and Strata golf balls. The Gear, Accessories, and Other segment consists of soft goods products which include golf apparel and footwear, golf bags, golf gloves, travel gear, headwear and other golf-related accessories, retail apparel sales from the firm’s joint venture in Japan, and OGIO branded products. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

