B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Brunswick (BC)

In a report issued on February 20, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick (BC), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.71, close to its 52-week high of $66.32.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brunswick with a $71.63 average price target, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report issued on February 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.32 and a one-year low of $41.02. Currently, Brunswick has an average volume of 621.5K.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine and Boat. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories.