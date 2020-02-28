B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Quanta Services, Tutor Perini, and MasTec.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BMC Stock Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

Based on BMC Stock Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.12 million.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. is a provider of diversified building products and services in the U.S. residential construction market. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of value-added products, including millwork, doors, windows and structural components such as engineered wood products, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.