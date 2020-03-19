B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for AudioEye (AEYE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on AudioEye (AEYE) today and set a price target of $9.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.44, close to its 52-week low of $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.7% and a 19.6% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

AudioEye has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75.

Based on AudioEye’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.43 million.

AudioEye, Inc. provides digital accessibility technology solutions. It develops patented, Internet content publication and distribution software, enabling the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing for real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.