B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Applied Materials (AMAT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials (AMAT) on January 16 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.85, close to its 52-week high of $63.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Brooks Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $66.61 average price target, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on January 2, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.81 and a one-year low of $33.71. Currently, Applied Materials has an average volume of 6.67M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMAT in relation to earlier this year.

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets.

