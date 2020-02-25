B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.48, close to its 52-week low of $14.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Office Properties Income, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Apple Hospitality REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $25.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $34.15 million.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.