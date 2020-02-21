B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Sell Rating for James River Group (JRVR)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Sell rating on James River Group (JRVR), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on James River Group is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a one-year high of $52.18 and a one-year low of $34.26. Currently, James River Group has an average volume of 210.8K.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other.