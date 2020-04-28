B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for WesBanco (WSBC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss maintained a Hold rating on WesBanco (WSBC) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 38.8% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WesBanco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

WesBanco’s market cap is currently $1.67B and has a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WSBC in relation to earlier this year.

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust & Investment Services. The Community Banking segment offers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust & Investment Services segment offers trust services as well as various alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on April 3, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.