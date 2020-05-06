B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for USA Compression (USAC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Hold rating on USA Compression (USAC) yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.9% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

USA Compression has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.00, which is a 55.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.00 and a one-year low of $3.52. Currently, USA Compression has an average volume of 608.2K.

USA Compression Partners LP engages in the provision of compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. It offers services in connection with infrastructure applications, which includes processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and enhancing crude oil production through artificial lift processes. The company was founded by Eric Dee Long on July 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.