B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Transact Technologies (TACT)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Transact Technologies (TACT), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.28, close to its 52-week low of $2.87.

Anderson has an average return of 4.0% when recommending Transact Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1149 out of 6520 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transact Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $4.00.

Transact Technologies’ market cap is currently $32.26M and has a P/E ratio of 59.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.39.

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.