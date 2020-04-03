B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Hold rating on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.5% and a 22.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $1.73, implying a 92.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.70 price target.

Based on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.43 million.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its products are used for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and certain cancers. The company was founded by Douglas J. Jensen and Radhakrishnan P. Iyer on October 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, MA.