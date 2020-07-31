B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Marine Products (MPX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Hold rating on Marine Products (MPX) on May 18 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.5% and a 35.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marine Products is a Hold with an average price target of $15.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.51 and a one-year low of $6.77. Currently, Marine Products has an average volume of 43.23K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of fiberglass motorized boats and distributed through its independent dealer network. It manufactures Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats including H2O sport and fish & ski boats, SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The company was founded on February 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.