B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Fidus Investment (FDUS)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Fidus Investment (FDUS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.3% and a 50.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Fidus Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Based on Fidus Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.66 million and had a net profit of $11.37 million.

Fidus Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with revenues of $10 – $150 million. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.