B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Cable ONE (CABO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Hold rating on Cable ONE (CABO) today and set a price target of $1900.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1909.84, close to its 52-week high of $2044.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 40.8% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Nexstar Media Group, and Sirius XM Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cable ONE with a $1826.25 average price target.

Based on Cable ONE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $321 million and net profit of $69.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 million and had a net profit of $38.74 million.

Cable ONE, Inc. is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.