B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan reiterated a Buy rating on Vishay Precision Group (VPG) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.02.

Sherbetchyan has an average return of 20.9% when recommending Vishay Precision Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #4854 out of 5992 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vishay Precision Group with a $42.00 average price target.

Vishay Precision Group’s market cap is currently $433M and has a P/E ratio of 20.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.83.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; Weighing and Control Systems; and Corporate and Other. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.