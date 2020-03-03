B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Tutor Perini (TPC)

In a report released yesterday, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Tutor Perini (TPC), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and MasTec.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tutor Perini is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.50, which is a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Tutor Perini’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $86.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $49.41 million.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.