B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for SeaWorld (SEAS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on SeaWorld (SEAS) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.1% and a 25.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SeaWorld is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.17.

Based on SeaWorld’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $298 million and GAAP net loss of $24.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $280 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.05 million.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the park and entertainment business. Its brand portfolio of theme parks includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.