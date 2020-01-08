B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers (STNG) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.08, close to its 52-week high of $40.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ship Finance International, Matthews International, and Nordic American Tanker.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Scorpio Tankers with a $43.40 average price target, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.45 and a one-year low of $15.00. Currently, Scorpio Tankers has an average volume of 954.5K.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.