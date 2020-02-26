B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PRGX Global (PRGX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Buy rating on PRGX Global (PRGX) today and set a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.37, close to its 52-week low of $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.3% and a 38.5% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PRGX Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.13, implying a 67.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.64 and a one-year low of $3.78. Currently, PRGX Global has an average volume of 58.37K.

PRGX Global, Inc. is a business analytics and information services company. It operates through following segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services -Americas segment provides recovery audit services in U.S., Canada and Latin America.